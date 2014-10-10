Special Holiday Offer

On Thursday, February 11, Ed Roberson will read at the University of Chicago. Roberson is the recipient of the 2015 Ron Offen prize and the subject of a special section in the upcoming issue of CR. He will read from his ten books of poetry and present unpublished work.
Event co-sponsored by the Ron Offen Poetry Prize Fund and the Program in Poetry & Poetics
Thursday, February 11, 6 PM
Logan Center for the Arts
Seminar Terrace, Room 801
University of Chicago
915 E. 60th St.
Free admission
Announcing our upcoming issue, 59:3.
Preview our table of contents, and check out excerpts from Lost Privilege Company by the Blunt Research Group
CR 58:3/4, “Elliott Carter: Settings” is at the printer! In addition to the launch reading and concert next week at the University of Chicago, be sure to join us in print by preordering now. The new issue features
A PORTFOLIO of Carter’s essays on composition; his correspondence with John Ashbery and John Hollander; a checklist of his vocal works; and a new interview with David Schiff;
ESSAYS on Carter’s work by Lloyd Schwartz, Richard Saez, David Schiff, Lawrence Kramer, Jeff Dolven, Tony Arnold, Rachel Blau DuPlessis, Ray Ragosta, and John Link;
POETRY by Clark Coolidge, Allen Fisher, Laura Kilbride, Mary Margaret Sloan, George Albon, John Godfrey, Will Alexander, Ted Pearson, Chris Glomski, William Fuller, Sandra Simonds, Peter O’Leary, and Micah Ballard; and translations by Henry Weinfield;
FICTION by Lina Ferreira C-V; and by Sylwia Siedlecka translated by Jennifer Croft; and by Patricio Pron, translated by Kathleen Heil;
A rich selection of REVIEWS of work by Redell Olsen, Anne Waldman, Peter O’Leary, Arno Bertina, Odon von Horvath, and Peter Gizzi; and of Emmett Williams’s anthology of concrete poetry;
And a MEMORIAL ESSAY on Amiri Baraka by Haki R. Madhubuti
CR 58.2 is at the printer. Preorder now to look forward to
POEMS by Karla Kelsey, Donna Stonecipher, Clark Coolidge, Amanda Nadelberg, Oliviero Girondo (tr. Harris Feinsod & Rachel Galvin), Hirato Renkichi (tr. Sho Sugita), and Lisa Cattrone;
FICTION by Eduard Márquez (tr. Lawrence Venuti), Christina Hesselholdt (tr. Roger Greenwald), Michelle Dove, Brandi Wells;
CORRESPONDENCE between Robert Creeley and Larry Eigner (July—September 1951);
An ESSAY on lyric by Paul van Ostaijen (tr. Sascha Bru & Tom Willaert); an ESSAY on Edward Dorn by Stephen Fredman;
An INTERVIEW with Valerio Magrelli (by Dylan J. Montanari);
A host of fantastic REVIEWS: Richard Eldridge on Oren Izenberg, Nausicaa Renner on Lisa Robertson, Denise Dooley on Sigizmund Krzhizhanovsky, Brady Smith on Ivan Vladislavic, Jose-Luis Moctezuma on Heriberto Yepez, Michael Autrey on Karl Ove Knausgaard, Andrew Peart on Richard Owens;
and a gorgeous COVER by Chicago’s Sonnenzimmer (www.sonnenzimmer.com)
AWP 2015
Chicago Review looks forward to seeing you at #AWP15. We’ll be at table 755 with the University of Chicago’s Creative Writing & Poetics crew and the lovely people from the University of Chicago Master’s in Humanities program.
Drop by for a sneak peek at pages from our upcoming 59.1/2, witty repartee, and deals on subscriptions and back issues. Keep your eyes peeled on Facebook for news about a top-secret get-together on Saturday night (4/11/15), and listen in live as we tweet the conference away: @chireview.
Conversation with Clark Coolidge
presented by Chicago Review and the Program in Poetry & Poetics
Thursday, Oct 9, 4.30-6:00pm
Midway Studios 108
University of Chicago
Midway Studios is located on the corner of 60th St and Ingleside Avenue, on the south side of the Midway Plaisance.
CR 58:3/4 launch reading and concert
Chicago Review is pleased to present a release reading and concert for 58:3/4: Elliott Carter: Settings
Poetry reading by Clark Coolidge. Concert by soprano Tony Arnold, pianist Jacob Greenberg, performing Elliott Carter’s songs, Of Challenge and of Love and “Voyage”
Friday, October 10, 2014
7:30 pm
Fulton Recital Hall, Goodspeed Hall
University of Chicago
Free admission
Refreshments will be served.
Fulton Recital Hall is located on the fourth floor of Goodspeed Hall. Street parking is available along the Midway Plaisance. Directions and parking map located here.
Cosponsored by the Program in Poetry and Poetics and UChicago Arts.
Clark Coolidge is the author of more than twenty books of verse and prose, including Own Face, At Egypt, The Crystal Text, The Maintains, Solution Passage, and Mine: One That Enters the Stories. He is also the editor of Philip Guston: Collected Writings, Lectures, and Conversations (The Documents of Twentieth-Century Art), 2010. His most recent books are 88 Sonnets (2012) and A Book Beginning What and Ending Away (2013), both from Fence Books. A lifelong drummer, he is currently a member of the free improv group Ouroboros.
Soprano Tony Arnold is a member of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), and performs frequently with Ensemble Modern, Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s MusicNOW, L.A. Philharmonic New Music Group, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, and in international festivals on four continents. She works closely with the most celebrated composers of our day, including Crumb, Furrer, Kurtág, Aperghis, Lang. To date, Arnold has premiered over 200 works written expressly for her voice. One of the most recorded singers of contemporary music, her discography includes the 2006 Grammy nominated Ancient Voices of Children on Bridge Records.
Pianist Jacob Greenberg is also a member of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), for which he also serves as Director of Education. A leading pianist of modern song, he has toured extensively with soprano Tony Arnold; their 2013 recording of Olivier Messiaen’s Harawi has been singled out by critics. He has recorded for the Bridge, Naxos, Mode, Kairos, Centaur, Tzadik, and New Amsterdam labels, and live performances have been heard on WQXR New York, BBC Radio 3, WFMT Chicago and Radio Netherlands. His critically acclaimed solo disc, Solitary, was released in 2010 on New Focus Recordings.