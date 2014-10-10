Special Holiday Offer

Event co-sponsored by the Ron Offen Poetry Prize Fund and the Program in Poetry & Poetics

On Thursday, February 11, Ed Roberson will read at the University of Chicago. Roberson is the recipient of the 2015 Ron Offen prize and the subject of a special section in the upcoming issue of CR . He will read from his ten books of poetry and present unpublished work.

Issue 58:3/4 is off to print! 05 October 14

CR 58:3/4, “Elliott Carter: Settings” is at the printer! In addition to the launch reading and concert next week at the University of Chicago, be sure to join us in print by preordering now. The new issue features

A PORTFOLIO of Carter’s essays on composition; his correspondence with John Ashbery and John Hollander; a checklist of his vocal works; and a new interview with David Schiff;

ESSAYS on Carter’s work by Lloyd Schwartz, Richard Saez, David Schiff, Lawrence Kramer, Jeff Dolven, Tony Arnold, Rachel Blau DuPlessis, Ray Ragosta, and John Link;

POETRY by Clark Coolidge, Allen Fisher, Laura Kilbride, Mary Margaret Sloan, George Albon, John Godfrey, Will Alexander, Ted Pearson, Chris Glomski, William Fuller, Sandra Simonds, Peter O’Leary, and Micah Ballard; and translations by Henry Weinfield;

FICTION by Lina Ferreira C-V; and by Sylwia Siedlecka translated by Jennifer Croft; and by Patricio Pron, translated by Kathleen Heil;

A rich selection of REVIEWS of work by Redell Olsen, Anne Waldman, Peter O’Leary, Arno Bertina, Odon von Horvath, and Peter Gizzi; and of Emmett Williams’s anthology of concrete poetry;

And a MEMORIAL ESSAY on Amiri Baraka by Haki R. Madhubuti