Chicago Review and the Regenstein Library proudly present a reading by Harmony Holiday:

Regenstein Library, Room 122

1100 East 57th Street, Chicago, IL

Wednesday, April 5, 2017

6:00 – 8:00PM

Harmony Holiday is the author of Negro League Baseball, Go Find Your Father/ A Famous Blues and most recently Hollywood Forever. She is also the founder of Mythscience, an arts collective devoted to cross-disciplinary work that helps artists re-engage with their bodies and the physical world in this so-called digital age, and the Afrosonics archive of jazz and everyday diaspora poetics. She studied rhetoric and at the University of California, Berkeley and taught for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre. She received her MFA from Columbia University. She is currently working on a book of poems and lyric essays on reparations, called Reparations and a biography of jazz singer Abbey Lincoln. She lives in Los Angeles.

Please see and share the flyer linked here featuring the cover of Harmony Holiday’s latest book Hollywood Forever.