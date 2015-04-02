Chicago Review looks forward to seeing you at #AWP15. We’ll be at table 755 with the University of Chicago’s Creative Writing & Poetics crew and the lovely people from the University of Chicago Master’s in Humanities program.

Drop by for a sneak peek at pages from our upcoming 59.1/2, witty repartee, and deals on subscriptions and back issues. Keep your eyes peeled on Facebook for news about a top-secret get-together on Saturday night (4/11/15), and listen in live as we tweet the conference away: @chireview.