On Thursday, February 11, Ed Roberson will read at the University of Chicago. Roberson is the recipient of the 2015 Ron Offen prize and the subject of a special section in the upcoming issue of CR. He will read from his ten books of poetry and present unpublished work.

Event co-sponsored by the Ron Offen Poetry Prize Fund and the Program in Poetry & Poetics

Thursday, February 11, 6 PM

Logan Center for the Arts

Seminar Terrace, Room 801

University of Chicago

915 E. 60th St.

Free admission