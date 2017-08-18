Over the years, Chicago Review has frequently published contemporary Latin American poetry, most notably in our special issues spotlighting Latin American writing: issues 17:01 (1964) and 27:02 (1975). Our most recent issue, 60:03 (2017), focuses on the avant-garde Infrarealist movement in Mexico City. Now available online, read selected pieces by Latin American poets from the archives!

Conjectural Poem

Jorge Luis Borges

Don Francisco Laprida, assassinated on

September 22, 1829 by guerrillas of Aldao, reflects before dying:

The bullets resound in the final evening.

There is wind, and ashes in the wind;

the day and the deformed battle

disperse, and victory belongs to the others.

The barbarians prevail, the gauchos succeed.

I, who studied both Canon and Law,

I, Francisco Narciso de Laprida,

whose voice shouted out the independence

of these very cruel provinces, defeated,

my face stained with blood and sweat,

without hope or terror, and lost,

flee towards the South through farthest frontiers.

Like that Captain of Purgatory,

who, fleeing on foot and bloodying the plain,

was blinded and routed by death

where an obscure river forfeits its name,

am I to fall. Today is the ending.

The lateral night of the swamps

tracks and delays me. I hear the helmets

of my fiery death seeking me out.

I, who longed to be another, to be a man

of sentences, of books, of opinions,

will lie among marshes under open sky;

but a secret joyfulness deifies my breast

inexplicably. At last I meet

with my Southamerican destiny.

I was borne to this worthless afternoon

by the multiple labyrinth of footsteps

which my days have woven since one day

in my childhood. At last I have discovered

the cryptic key to all my years,

the luck of Don Francisco de Laprida,

the letter that was missing, the perfect

form which God had known since the beginning.

In the mirror of this night I recognize

my unsuspected and eternal face. The circle

is about to close. I hope it will be so.

The shadow of the lances that have sought me

crosses my feet. The mock sounds of my death,

the horsemen and the horsemanes and the horses

are bolting over me… Now, the very first blow,

now, the solid steel that is severing my breast,

the intimate poniard blade planted in my throat.

translated by Robert Lima

To a City, Suddenly Considered from a Certain Angle

Alberto Girri



Similar destiny

the suffering of cities

and of those who construct

and plan them;

the place matters nothing;

their areas, demented growth,

follow us,

each house,

the cozy medium

of someone spilling into it,

attacks

till getting what it wants.

The streets, the streets,

the parade of materials

and lovely tensions;

and the uniform

sentence making the rounds

covers accesses,

a diaphanous,

realistic synthesis:

There is no space left, only

streets. Here not death but the

future is frightening.



And to what domain

could we better entrust ourselves?

What a reconciliation

to blacken ourselves

beneath this hour

when the city dims,

gaunt,

alone, entire.

translated by Christopher Maurer

The Veil

Henriqueta Lisboa



The dead are reclining

with a veil on the face.

A tenuous veil on the face.



No strength protects them

but this veil on the face.

No bridge divides them

from the living, no sign

marks them but the veil

drawn over the face.



The veil models the profile

(filigree on a medal),

follows the rounded eyes,

ascends the curve of the nostrils,

clings to the lips. The dead

breathe from under the veil.

(Also valleys breathe

molded to the mist.)



And across the veil the breeze

of a smile is trembling, ready

to reveal a secret.



A commonplace veil, tenuous,

guards the secret of the dead.

Nothing but a veil.



Remembrance of other veils

other veronicas, other

masks. Symbol, stigma.



Of the numberless veils

the living rend or accept,

there only remains for the dead

a veil attached to the face.

Between life and death, a veil.

Nothing but a veil.

translated by Jean R. Longland

The Bath of the Buffalos

Cecilia Meireles



Into viscous water, full of leaves, their hair rose-tinted by the break of day,

go boys to wash the buffalos.



Black buffalos, rounded and meek

—oh, ageless motion—

the smells of milk, silence, and sleep.



Full of leaves, the viscous water

Sparkles on their flanks and on the twisted

lyric sculpture of their horns.



They rise and fall in the thickened water,

fine and slender, amongst the flowers,

these little boys, almost inhuman



with the air of children leading the blind

—oh, ageless light forms—

so free of weight and time.



Oh limpid day, blue and green,

raising up your shining walls

While in the viscous water play



these boys, amongst the flowers,

far from all that’s in this world,

these boys, as if nameless,



in divine and ancient poverty,

bathing docile buffalos, immense

—oh, ageless break of day!

translated by Alexis Levitin

Stuff of Earth

Homero Icaza Sánchez



When I say rose they understand apple

and when I speak of the dawn they say it’s geometry

to show me the sea they lead me to an orchard

and chatter of the wind when I remember the lilly.



Because we have come to the edge of the tower of Babel

and I fear that tomorrow my memory may not have

the same dictionary to express my anguish

I cling to the remembrance of virgin matter

so the water and time may not erase

the mark of origin and the furrow of blood.



It’s of no matter if I deceive myself saying

that I have kept the voice’s savor, the fruit’s tone,

and that I still tremble when maize surprises

my fragmented scent, my docile saliva.



I sense that the road is beginning to fork,

the landscape is strange, the horizon foreign.

Therefore I pause, I hold to the substance

of the purest mysteries: language, bread, water

and I incrust in my breast a drop of earth

to rhyme my blood with the voice of childhood.

translated by Julian Palley

Ars Poetica

Vicente Huidobro



Let poetry be like a key

That opens a thousand doors.

A leaf falls; something flies overhead;

Let as much as the eyes see be created,

And the soul of the listener tremble.



Invent new worlds and watch your word;

The adjective, when it does not create life, dies.



We are in the age of nerves.

Muscles hang,

Like a memory, in museums,

But we are not the weaker for it:

True vigor

Lives in the head.



Do not sing the rose, oh Poets!

Make it bloom in the poem.



For us alone

All things live under the Sun.



The poet is a little God.

translated by Eliot Weinberger

Ode to Barbed Wire

Pablo Neruda



In my country

wire, wire…



You cross

the long

thread of Chile,

birds,

solitudes,

from end to end,

and side to side,

un tilled stretches,

wire,

wire…



At other places

on the planet

the

grain

overflows,

the wind makes

waves tremble

on the wheat.

In other lands

the livestock

bellow, nutritive and powerful

in the pastures:

here

desert mountains,

latitudes,

not a man

or a horse,

only enclosures,

barbs,

and the empty

earth.



In other parts

white cabbage,

cheeses propagate,

loaves

multiply,

smoke shows

its tuft

on the roofs

like the head-dress

of a quail;

villages that hide,

as a hen her eggs,

a nest of tractors:

hope.

Here

lands

and lands,

silenced lands,

blind lands,

lands without a heart,

lands without a furrow.



In other parts bread,

rice, apples.



In Chile wire, wire…

translated by Christopher Maurer

Hallelujah!

Jaime Sabines



Hallelujah!

What’s going on?

There’s a scale of unseen gold

where invisible hands rise.

I wear a tin flower on my button hole.

I’m happy.

I cut off one of my arms and leave it pointing the way.

A pregnant woman sits in a chair and cheers

the tennis player who is serving to himself.



I drink Saturday’s coffee.

To open my eyes I have to shoot them with a gun.

Wake up now.

translated by Ernesto Trejo

I Live

Gloria Stolk



I live only to die

on an arid earth, dry

like a thirst-scorched mouth,

beneath a wind that lashes piquantly, colder

than the cold winds of the North.

And the wind without season, wrathful,

hot, and the earth without soft verdure,

parched, and death without death,

life, absorb me, calcine and exhaust me…

I live only to die yet I love life

upon my land, like a thirsty mouth.

translated by Robert Lima