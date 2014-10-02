CR 58:3/4 launch reading and concert

Chicago Review is pleased to present a release reading and concert for 58:3/4: Elliott Carter: Settings

Poetry reading by Clark Coolidge. Concert by soprano Tony Arnold, pianist Jacob Greenberg, performing Elliott Carter’s songs, Of Challenge and of Love and “Voyage”

Friday, October 10, 2014

7:30 pm

Fulton Recital Hall, Goodspeed Hall

University of Chicago

Free admission

Refreshments will be served.

Fulton Recital Hall is located on the fourth floor of Goodspeed Hall. Street parking is available along the Midway Plaisance. Directions and parking map located here.

Cosponsored by the Program in Poetry and Poetics and UChicago Arts.

Clark Coolidge is the author of more than twenty books of verse and prose, including Own Face, At Egypt, The Crystal Text, The Maintains, Solution Passage, and Mine: One That Enters the Stories. He is also the editor of Philip Guston: Collected Writings, Lectures, and Conversations (The Documents of Twentieth-Century Art), 2010. His most recent books are 88 Sonnets (2012) and A Book Beginning What and Ending Away (2013), both from Fence Books. A lifelong drummer, he is currently a member of the free improv group Ouroboros.

Soprano Tony Arnold is a member of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), and performs frequently with Ensemble Modern, Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s MusicNOW, L.A. Philharmonic New Music Group, Santa Fe Chamber Music Festival, and in international festivals on four continents. She works closely with the most celebrated composers of our day, including Crumb, Furrer, Kurtág, Aperghis, Lang. To date, Arnold has premiered over 200 works written expressly for her voice. One of the most recorded singers of contemporary music, her discography includes the 2006 Grammy nominated Ancient Voices of Children on Bridge Records.

Pianist Jacob Greenberg is also a member of the International Contemporary Ensemble (ICE), for which he also serves as Director of Education. A leading pianist of modern song, he has toured extensively with soprano Tony Arnold; their 2013 recording of Olivier Messiaen’s Harawi has been singled out by critics. He has recorded for the Bridge, Naxos, Mode, Kairos, Centaur, Tzadik, and New Amsterdam labels, and live performances have been heard on WQXR New York, BBC Radio 3, WFMT Chicago and Radio Netherlands. His critically acclaimed solo disc, Solitary, was released in 2010 on New Focus Recordings.