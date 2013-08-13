Issue 58:1 is off to print!

There’s so much to look forward to:

A strange and wonderful insert on the typography of blank pages, by Laksmi Cohen-MacGregor;

New poems by Lisa Jarnot, Phil Cordelli, Alfred Starr Hamilton, Eric Ellingsen, Tom Raworth, Marjorie Welish, Wong May; and Abdellatif Laâbi, translated by Andrew Zawacki;

New fiction by Matthew Nye; Felicitas Hoppe, translated by A. A. Srinivasan; and Sergio Pitol, translated by Cynthia Steele;

Nonfiction by Nathanaël, Rob Halpern, and J. H. Prynne;

A note on Kirill Medvedev; and, as always, rich reviews.